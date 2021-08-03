WinCash Market Cap Achieves $49,638.09 (WCC)

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last seven days, WinCash has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. WinCash has a total market cap of $49,638.09 and $10.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WinCash coin can now be bought for $0.0331 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

WinCash Coin Profile

WinCash (CRYPTO:WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. The official website for WinCash is wincashcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling WinCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WinCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

