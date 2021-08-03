FUNToken Price Hits $0.0187 on Top Exchanges (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. FUNToken has a total market cap of $202.09 million and $25.71 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNToken coin can currently be purchased for $0.0187 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FUNToken has traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FUNToken alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00061447 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00014826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.93 or 0.00809539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00094787 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00042674 BTC.

About FUNToken

FUNToken (CRYPTO:FUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,799,873,621 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FUNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for FUNToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUNToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.