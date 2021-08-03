BNC Wealth Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,781,000 after acquiring an additional 13,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,090 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 786,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,672,000 after purchasing an additional 173,980 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at $2,187,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.27.

Shares of ICE stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.75. 84,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,706. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.41 and a 52 week high of $122.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.29. The stock has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,057 shares of company stock valued at $12,778,934 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

