Fundamental Research Analysts Give Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN) a C$1.14 Price Target

Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN) has been assigned a C$1.14 target price by equities researchers at Fundamental Research in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.56% from the company’s current price.

Shares of CVE:AUN traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.86. 140,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,537. The company has a market cap of C$236.50 million and a P/E ratio of -10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.67, a quick ratio of 25.37 and a current ratio of 25.85. Aurcana Silver has a 52-week low of C$0.62 and a 52-week high of C$1.25.

Aurcana Silver Company Profile

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

