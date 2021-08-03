National Bankshares Trims Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) Target Price to C$15.00

Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$18.50 price objective on shares of Nexa Resources in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Nexa Resources to C$15.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th.

TSE NEXA remained flat at $C$11.05 during trading on Tuesday. Nexa Resources has a one year low of C$6.78 and a one year high of C$14.92. The company has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -91.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.82.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

