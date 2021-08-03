Raymond James Analysts Give Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) a C$43.00 Price Target

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) received a C$43.00 price objective from Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.12.

Shares of IMO traded up C$1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$35.22. 901,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,273. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.90. The firm has a market cap of C$24.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$14.86 and a 1 year high of C$42.36.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.79 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

