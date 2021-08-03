Raymond James Analysts Give Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) a C$43.00 Price Target

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) received a C$43.00 price objective from Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.09% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.12.
Shares of IMO traded up C$1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$35.22. 901,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,273. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.90. The firm has a market cap of C$24.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$14.86 and a 1 year high of C$42.36.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
