CIBC Raises Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$43.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.37% from the stock’s current price.

CPX has been the topic of several other reports. CSFB set a C$46.00 price target on Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares set a C$45.00 price target on Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.68.

CPX traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$42.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,396. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.62. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$28.14 and a 52-week high of C$42.65.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$496.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 1.9113603 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.41, for a total transaction of C$75,659.23. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total value of C$826,708.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$924,218.21.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

