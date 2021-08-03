East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the June 30th total of 2,020,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 791,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,447 shares of company stock valued at $339,262 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,739,000 after buying an additional 722,583 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,201,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,104,000 after buying an additional 315,090 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,120,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,011,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,747,000 after buying an additional 20,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,992,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,498. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.86.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

