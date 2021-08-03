BNC Wealth Management LLC Has $3.27 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,397 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 2.0% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. United Bank lifted its position in Facebook by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 232,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,404,000 after acquiring an additional 140,391 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 11,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $2,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total value of $15,910,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,343,620 shares of company stock valued at $790,711,773 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $351.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,338,002. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $377.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.