103,306 Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Bought by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 103,306 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,000. Cleveland-Cliffs accounts for 1.3% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,657,962 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $154,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,232 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 52.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,241,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,633,000 after buying an additional 2,489,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,591,727 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,340,000 after buying an additional 371,412 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $65,657,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988,693 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,992,000 after acquiring an additional 135,440 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,161.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLF. TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.30. The company had a trading volume of 568,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,344,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.20. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.