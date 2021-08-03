Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,350 ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $146,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

Shares of SQQQ stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,480,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,983,375. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.54.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.