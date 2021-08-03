Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.88 EPS

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.41 million. Atkore had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 67.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Atkore updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.250-$12.550 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $12.25-12.55 EPS.

Shares of ATKR stock traded up $9.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,549. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.58. Atkore has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $90.08.

In other news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $320,755.24. Also, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

