Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The investment management company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 74.97%.

NASDAQ:GAIN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.52. 4,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.40. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $14.90.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 121.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GAIN shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.