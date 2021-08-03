Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $175.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.76% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Global Payments earnings per share of $2.04 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.9% and grew 56% year over year. Its agreement with AWS expands its reach and provides a strong global marketing partnership. Its pact with Google will advance its technology-enabled distribution strategy. The buyout of Total System Services widely exposed it to the fast-evolving payments market, globally. Its cost-cutting measures will aid its margins. Its operating cash flows have been improving over the years, which boost investments. Nevertheless, a strong solvency position bodes well. However, its commercial card business is likely to remain stressed as corporate travel is still expected to be depressed throughout 2021. Lower ROE than its industry average makes the stock unattractive. This shows its inefficiency in using its shareholders’ funds.”

Get Global Payments alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GPN. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.10.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $3.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.66. The stock had a trading volume of 194,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,992. Global Payments has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81. The firm has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.71.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 932 shares in the company, valued at $183,510.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Payments (GPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.