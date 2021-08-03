L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.80-13.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.1-18.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.67 billion.L3Harris Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.800-$12.800 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on LHX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $226.23.

Shares of LHX stock traded up $4.24 on Tuesday, hitting $230.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.65. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $230.00. The company has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $555,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,565.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total transaction of $1,929,610.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,281 shares of company stock worth $58,623,228 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

