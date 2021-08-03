Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 102.0% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 12,730 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 28,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.70. The company had a trading volume of 103,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,427. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12-month low of $95.96 and a 12-month high of $191.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.50.

