Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMLP. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3,718.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,029,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,536 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,590,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,074,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,769,000 after purchasing an additional 336,082 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 993.9% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 331,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 301,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.29. The company had a trading volume of 146,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,108. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.65. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

