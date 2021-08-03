ChartEx (CHART) Price Reaches $0.0128

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $255,134.19 and approximately $31,584.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ChartEx has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ChartEx alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00045228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00101180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00141496 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,245.71 or 1.00075802 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $322.91 or 0.00844943 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CHARTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.