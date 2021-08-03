Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.1% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,834,601,000 after buying an additional 2,769,555 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,389,000 after buying an additional 1,948,850 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,107,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,444,000 after buying an additional 1,504,501 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,842,000 after buying an additional 1,323,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,218,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,404,000 after buying an additional 1,316,994 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on JPM shares. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPM stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.66. 617,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,933,336. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $462.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.