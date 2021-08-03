LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sidoti raised shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in LCI Industries by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 405,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,259,000 after buying an additional 147,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 634,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,359,000 after purchasing an additional 248,229 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 591.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 185,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,330,000 after purchasing an additional 158,346 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LCII traded down $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $144.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,515. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $101.69 and a 52-week high of $156.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.20.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

