Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $65,831.01. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 341,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,115,009.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $755,512.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,775,287.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,781 shares of company stock worth $1,292,466 in the last three months. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock traded up $9.62 on Thursday, reaching $102.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.49. Fulgent Genetics has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $189.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.36.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 101.08% and a net margin of 53.91%. The business had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

