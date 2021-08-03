SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.85.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

In other SailPoint Technologies news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $117,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,503.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $170,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,270 shares of company stock worth $2,657,861 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.38. The company had a trading volume of 12,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,672. SailPoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1,249.75 and a beta of 1.88.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $90.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.58 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.