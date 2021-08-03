Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 59.97% and a return on equity of 18.16%.

MNR stock remained flat at $$18.93 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 9,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,861. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.86. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Compass Point raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.88 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.07.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

