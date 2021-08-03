Northstar Advisory Group LLC Acquires 162 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,768,939,000 after acquiring an additional 153,433 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,811,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,102,000 after buying an additional 38,969 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 24.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,972,000 after buying an additional 522,637 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,417,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,474,000 after buying an additional 36,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,322,000 after buying an additional 36,868 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $7.70 on Tuesday, reaching $363.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,853. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $175.83 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The company has a market cap of $113.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $350.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.23.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.