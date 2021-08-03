Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share.

IPI traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,591. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.20. Intrepid Potash has a 1 year low of $7.94 and a 1 year high of $39.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.69 million, a PE ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.