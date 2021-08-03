Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.41), Fidelity Earnings reports. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 1.13%.

CSR traded up $3.58 on Tuesday, reaching $94.98. 107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,242. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.96. Investors Real Estate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $61.49 and a fifty-two week high of $94.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,167.06, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSR shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Real Estate Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.