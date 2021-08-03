Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,005.00

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,005 ($13.13) and last traded at GBX 1,005 ($13.13), with a volume of 13345 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 980 ($12.80).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of £294.78 million and a P/E ratio of 171.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 912.95.

Tracsis Company Profile (LON:TRCS)

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. It operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, delay attribution, and delay repay; and infrastructure software products that are used to collect, manage, visualize, and analyze rail asset information.

