CommScope Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,540 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 6,111% compared to the typical volume of 57 put options.
COMM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,501. CommScope has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.84.
CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 132.51% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CommScope will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in CommScope by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.
CommScope Company Profile
CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
