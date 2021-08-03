CommScope Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,540 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 6,111% compared to the typical volume of 57 put options.

COMM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,501. CommScope has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.84.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 132.51% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CommScope will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COMM. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CommScope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in CommScope by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

