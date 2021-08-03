Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the June 30th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 873,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOU traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.60. 123,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,182. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $30.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLOU. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,519,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,403,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 1,103.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 45,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 41,619 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 765.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 25,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000.

