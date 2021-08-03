First Command Bank Acquires New Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

First Command Bank bought a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 28.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 3.1% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on MTB shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.76.

NYSE:MTB traded up $2.10 on Tuesday, reaching $135.46. 22,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.19. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $88.48 and a 12 month high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.91%.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

