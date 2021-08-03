Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by First Command Bank

First Command Bank cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 586,623 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $413,962,000 after acquiring an additional 256,694 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 109,626 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,360,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Tesla by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,160 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $2.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $707.27. The company had a trading volume of 738,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,137,478. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.00 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $642.55. The company has a market cap of $700.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 367.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $647.84 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 target price (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $572.98.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total transaction of $6,440,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,028,747.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total value of $930,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,164,014.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,425 shares of company stock worth $16,178,254 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

