Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.100-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $729.10 million-$743.39 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $741.22 million.Avanos Medical also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.10-1.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE AVNS traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.13. 13,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,368. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.79.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

