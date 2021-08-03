Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.99

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$9.99 and last traded at C$9.99, with a volume of 16760 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.94.

Separately, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Builders Capital Mortgage from C$10.67 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Builders Capital Mortgage alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.75.

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Builders Capital Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders Capital Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.