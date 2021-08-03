Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Gap Up to $17.44

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.44, but opened at $18.42. Edgewise Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 19 shares changing hands.

EWTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewise Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.87.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWTX. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

