Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Trading Down 7.6%

Shares of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) were down 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.08 and last traded at $11.08. Approximately 4,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 115,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a current ratio of 18.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.06. The company has a market cap of $744.69 million and a PE ratio of -5.28.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Finally, New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Institutional investors own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.