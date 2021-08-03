Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,402 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.87. 233,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,917,336. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.47. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.