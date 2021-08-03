General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 764.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,823 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 374.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 15,321 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 39.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,897,000 after purchasing an additional 61,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 14.8% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 63,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.34. The company had a trading volume of 10,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,565. The company has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.29. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.54.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

