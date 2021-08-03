Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $38.60 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 713,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,276 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.3% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $38,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 536.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,465,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977,794 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 100,495.4% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,225,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220,808 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,872,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,728 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,195,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,603,000. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

KO remained flat at $$56.88 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,478,302. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $46.22 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The firm has a market cap of $245.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 86.15%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,955 shares of company stock worth $6,025,311. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

