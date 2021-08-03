Status 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $27.83 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Status has a market capitalization of $274.92 million and approximately $27.83 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status coin can now be purchased for about $0.0792 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00061964 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00014747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $311.01 or 0.00812288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00095133 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00042464 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Status is status.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

