Populous (PPT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.73 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Populous coin can now be purchased for $2.31 or 0.00006030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Populous has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Populous has a total market cap of $122.95 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Populous alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00061964 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00014747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $311.01 or 0.00812288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00095133 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00042464 BTC.

Populous Coin Profile

Populous is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . Populous’ official website is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PPTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.