Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $254.00.

BYDGF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Boyd Group Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Shares of BYDGF stock remained flat at $$196.60 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of $142.78 and a twelve month high of $198.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.17.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.