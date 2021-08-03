Spirit of America Management Corp NY Acquires 36,500 Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 623.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DCP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DCP shares. Raymond James raised shares of DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. DCP Midstream has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.58.

DCP traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.97. 29,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,150. DCP Midstream, LP has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 3.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.61.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.11). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. As a group, analysts predict that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.41%.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

