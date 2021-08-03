Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $342.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABMD. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Abiomed from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Abiomed in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,989,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,633,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,134,024,000 after buying an additional 191,084 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,700,000 after buying an additional 370,442 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,766,000 after buying an additional 216,404 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 840,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,413,000 after buying an additional 25,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 686,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,959,000 after buying an additional 33,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD stock traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $325.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,237. Abiomed has a 12 month low of $242.73 and a 12 month high of $387.40. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $311.68.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

