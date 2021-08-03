Transform Wealth LLC Makes New $3.56 Million Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,645 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $148,417,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $819,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,016 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,944,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,226 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 143.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,291,101 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $166,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 288.1% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,748,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $126,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,239 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.19. 54,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,630,173. The stock has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 716.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.01%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

