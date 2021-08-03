NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Insider Eugene James Bredow Sells 300 Shares

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $1,578,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Eugene James Bredow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Eugene James Bredow sold 92 shares of NVR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $483,920.00.

Shares of NVR traded up $34.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5,262.34. 134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,517. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4,908.75. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,770.02 and a one year high of $5,308.48.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $42.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,273.20.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

