Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,498,500 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the June 30th total of 4,158,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 50.1 days.

NILSY traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $34.59. The company had a trading volume of 17,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,771. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.77.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NILSY shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Societe Generale downgraded Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, South Cluster, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Mining, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

