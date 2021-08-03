Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Lessened by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,267 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 24.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.70.

SYK stock traded down $3.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.43. 26,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,489. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $185.20 and a twelve month high of $275.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

