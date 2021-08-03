Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 700 Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its stake in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. QTS Realty Trust comprises about 1.2% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY owned about 0.10% of QTS Realty Trust worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 961,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,487,000 after purchasing an additional 26,538 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,551,000 after buying an additional 96,364 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $40,815,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE QTS remained flat at $$77.65 during trading on Tuesday. 38,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,422. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.54. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $78.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 70.42%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.57.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

