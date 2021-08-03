Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 3,750 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Terreno Realty by 15.7% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 91,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 12,449 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Terreno Realty by 9.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

NYSE:TRNO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.98. 1,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,347. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.01. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 0.56. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $52.63 and a 12-month high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%. The company had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.56%.

TRNO has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.