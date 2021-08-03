Spirit of America Management Corp NY Increases Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Equity Residential by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,939,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,356,623,000 after buying an additional 2,309,890 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Equity Residential by 741.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,415,000 after buying an additional 1,234,974 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,421,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,517,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,360,000 after buying an additional 929,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in Equity Residential by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,381,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,234,000 after buying an additional 753,608 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,907 shares of company stock worth $3,571,720. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

EQR traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $83.55. 22,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,421. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $85.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.38. The company has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

